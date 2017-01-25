Home | Headlines | Trump To Bans US Visas For These Countries
See The N@ked Painting Of South Korean President That Goes Viral
Untold Story Of The English Village Which Adopted a Gorilla That Went To School And Drank Cider With Locals

Trump To Bans US Visas For These Countries



Ken Wright
  • 25/01/2017 06:35:00
  • 14
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Trump To Bans US Visas For These Countries Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to sign executive orders today that includes a suspension of visas for citizens of Syria and six other Middle Eastern and African countries

According to REUTERS reports, This was revealed by congressional aides and immigration experts, who asked not to be named, briefed on the matter. Trump gave a hint about this on twitter, saying a big day was planned on national security on Wednesday.

He is expected to block visas being issued to anyone from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.


view more articles

About Article Author

Ken Wright
Ken Wright

He is extremely motivated, organized and disciplined. Nick has have over 6+ years experience with web content management, administrative duties, Excel, Microsoft software, Quick books, Customer Service, as well as email management, internet research and data entry. He is committed to producing top-notch, quality work, which is his driving force.

View More Articles

Related Article

BUSTED: Read How FCT Minister’s Son Paid N1b Cash For Land, Four Luxury Houses in Abuja

BUSTED: Read How FCT Minister’s Son Paid N1b Cash For Land, Four Luxury Houses in Abuja

Breaking News: Rivers State Commissioner Of Police Is Dead

Breaking News: Rivers State Commissioner Of Police Is Dead

5 Things You Should Never Write On Your CV

5 Things You Should Never Write On Your CV

Latest Nigeria News