Bomb Discovered On Alta At Nigeria Popular Church

Omorogbe, who happens to be a Lord's Chosen pastor, said the bomb was allegedly placed on the altar of the Church Headquarters.

He said: "This bomb was planted on the altar of the international conference hall of Christ chosen Church of God headquarters Benin city during the service on Sunday while our international annual conference was on, more than 10,000 believers were seated, but God through the instrumentality of the security operatives on ground made them to discover the bomb and it was detonated alongside with another one found in the car park.

The God of Christ chosen church of God,the God of our Spiritual leader/General overseer Most SNR Apostle Dr Joshua Osasuyi JP Mfr is alive, based on this, and with the arrest attempt that was carried out on Apostle Johnson Suleiman, I curse all these evil perpetrators that is standing against Christian all over Nigeria and the world in General.

May the ground open and swallow them, every weapon they prepare against believers shall turn against them, their strategy shall work against them in Jesus name. Enough is enough, it is fire for fire spiritually and physically.

This latest report from Benin raises questions as to the security situation of the nation.

No security agency has affirmed the story.

Shall we believe the claim? And who could be behind such an act?