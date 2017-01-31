Home | Headlines | Breaking News: Rivers State Commissioner Of Police Is Dead
Breaking News: Rivers State Commissioner Of Police Is Dead



Ken Wright
  • 31/01/2017 09:00:00
The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Francis Bolaji Odesanya, is dead.

According to report by SaharaReporters Odesanya was said to have died this morning at an India hospital after loosing battle with kidney failure.

“FLASH: The Commissioner of Police in Rivers state is dead. He died in an India hospital of kidney failure,” the publication wrote on twitter.

More details soon


