Home | Headlines | Lagos Commissioner of Police ‘Joins’ National Protest
FG Lists 18 Plans To End Economic Recession In Nigeria

Lagos Commissioner of Police ‘Joins’ National Protest



Ken Wright
  • 1 hour ago
  • 3
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Lagos Commissioner of Police ‘Joins’ National Protest Lagos Commissioner of Police ‘Joins’ National Protest

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni spotted among the protesters in Lagos as they walked to the National Theater.

Popular Instagram comedian, Mr Jollof all the way from Warri, Delta State was also seen in Lagos raising the morale of the #IStandWithNigeria protesters. Watch the video below;

 

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni seen at the protest . #Mrjollof well-done

A video posted by *STAY GLUED* (@chinnysblog) onFeb 6, 2017 at 2:51am PST


view more articles

About Article Author

Ken Wright
Ken Wright

He is extremely motivated, organized and disciplined. Nick has have over 6+ years experience with web content management, administrative duties, Excel, Microsoft software, Quick books, Customer Service, as well as email management, internet research and data entry. He is committed to producing top-notch, quality work, which is his driving force.

View More Articles

Related Article

Lagos Commissioner of Police ‘Joins’ National Protest

Lagos Commissioner of Police ‘Joins’ National Protest

Chai: Five Human Skulls, Blood Discovered Inside A Church In Imo State

Chai: Five Human Skulls, Blood Discovered Inside A Church In Imo State

Fails To Meet N100M Bail Terms: Ex FCT Minister's Son Remanded Over N1.2Bn Fraud

Fails To Meet N100M Bail Terms: Ex FCT Minister's Son Remanded Over N1.2Bn Fraud

Latest Nigeria News