Senator Ben Bruce Lambaste Osinbajo Over Proposed N250million Budgeted for His Gatehouse

Nigerian senator, Ben Murray-Bruce blast Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo after his gatehouse will be built for a whopping N250 million in the amidst of economic recession.

Bruce said ‘common sense’ should tell the government that such an impunity should not be allowed in a government that speaks of change. The amount which is contained in the proposed 2017 budget shows that the government is not serious about changing things for the good of the people, but are very much after their own welfare.

