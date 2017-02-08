Home | Headlines | Popular Hollywood Actor Dies At 71

Richard Lawrence Hatch is an American actor, writer, and producer best known for his role as Captain Apollo in the original Battlestar Galactica television series has died at age 71.

Richard Hatch passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer, Hatch’s son Paul said on Tuesday.

“In spite of significant roles in other series and motion pictures over the following decades, his connection with the original Battlestar as well as the remake created an international following among science fiction fans,” Paul said in a statement on the actor’s website.

Over the years, Hatch also made guest appearances on shows including “The Waltons,” “Hawaii Five-O” and “Baywatch.”

He also spent much of his later career attempting to revive “Battlestar Galactica,” including novels based on the series.

Hatch even went as far as to write, co-direct and produce a trailer for a spinoff called “The Second Coming,” but Universal Studios rejected his pitch.

Instead, the studio ordered a remake from Ronald D. Moore in which Hatch played Tom Zarek, a terrorist-turned-politician, for 22 episodes over the show’s four-season run.