Breaking News: President Buahri's Health Status Leak By His Close Friend

While briefing journalists at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting at the presidential villa, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, reiterated the federal government’s stance that President Muhammadu Buhari is not sick, despite seeking an extended medical vacation.

The minister said further that the fact that all the ministers were working optimally was an indication that the president was “hale and hearty.”

“Do you think we will be consulting our business like this if Mr. President is ill?” the minister asked rhetorically

“He (pointing to Minister of Power, Babatunde Fashola) was in Anambra last week, I was in Kwara yesterday, all our ministers are busy doing their work. Mr. President is well and is absolutely not in danger,” he said.

“I can say without any hesitation that Mr. President is well, is hale and hearty. No question about that.”

Contrary to the federal government’s stance, other public officials like the Adamawa State Governor, Jibrilla Bindow, have asked Nigerians to pray for a sick President Buhari.