President's PA, Lauretta Onochie Speaks Out: Was Buhari Flown In An Air Ambulance To The UK?



Ken Wright
  09/02/2017 07:22:00
  • 7
  • 0
In a swift reaction to an alleged rumour that the ailing President Muhamamdu Buhari was flown in an air ambulance to the United Kingdom for check up, the president's Personal Assistant on Media and Publicity, Lauretta Onochie, this morning, took to twitter to address the reports.

Read what she tweeted below;


