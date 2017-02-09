(Photos) Meet Lina, The Youngest Teen Ever Who Gave Birth At The Age Of 5
- 09/02/2017 07:27:00
- 7
- 0
Lina Medina, a girl who was only five years old has entered history books as the youngest ever to give birth.
According to The Sun UK, when Lina's stomach began growing, doctors were certain she was suffering from a large tumour – she was only five years old, after all.
But after running tests they found she was seven months pregnant and weeks later she gave birth to a healthy baby boy.
And almost 80 years on, Lina is still the youngest person in the world to have ever given birth.
She was born in a small village in the Andes in Peru to a poor family in 1933.
At the age of five, her mother noticed her growing abdomen after she complained about having stomach pains
Just weeks later on May 14, 1939, she gave birth to a baby boy by a Caesaerean as her young pelvis was deemed to small for a natural birth.
Her baby was born a healthy 6lbs and the infant was named Gerardo in honour of the doctor who delivered him.
When Gerardo was born , the doctor discovered that despite being five years old, she had mature sexual organs and suffered from a a condition called precocious puberty.
It was believed her father had committed incest with his daughter and he was arrested.
But he was later released by police due to a lack of evidence and to this day the true identity of the father has never been revealed.
Growing up, Gerardo always believed Lina was his sister but at the age of ten was told she was his mother.
Gerardo grew up healthy but died at the age of 40 in 1979 after suffering from a bone disease.
Lina – who has never spoken about the pregnancy – is still alive aged 85. She married husband Raul in the 1970s, later giving birth to her second son.
Her case has often been thought of as a hoax, but doctors say they have x-rays and biopsies that prove she really was pregnant.
About Article Author
He is extremely motivated, organized and disciplined. Nick has have over 6+ years experience with web content management, administrative duties, Excel, Microsoft software, Quick books, Customer Service, as well as email management, internet research and data entry. He is committed to producing top-notch, quality work, which is his driving force.View More Articles
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- DIY: Prepare African Black Soap With Shea Butter
- Will RCCG Ever Remain The Same? Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Retirement
- Breaking: Cultists On Rampage,15 Feared Dead In Rivers
- TOUCHING! Meet The 'Okada Man' Who Has No Fingers On His Hands (Photos)
- SAD!Pregnant Woman Dies, Daughter Husband Injured In Car Crash
- Fatal Accident Along Benin Highway Leaves 20 Dead (Photos)
- Ghastly Accident At Ikeja-Along This Morning (Photo)
- SAD! Naked Corpses Of Rape Victims Dumped In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Photos)
- Top 5 Deadliest Bank Robberies Across Nigeria In 2015 (Photos)
- Notorious Armed Robbers Police Arrested In Port Harcourt (Photo)
- SAD: Vehicle Crushes 4 Year Old Girl In Mother’s Shop In Lagos
- Cult Members Kill 2 Traders Over Toll
- Ooni of Ife’s Coronation Ceremony Begins (Photos)
- Prostitution In Nigeria: 3500 Male Sex Workers Discovered In Abuja
- Deplorable State Of Nigerians Deported From The UK
- Murtala Muhammed’s Uncle, Magajin Garin Kano, Dies At 98
- Funny! Driver Fakes Own Death To Evade Fine In Calabar (Photo)
- Little Girl, Kehinde Adebiyi Suffering From Cancer Needs Your Help
- Port Harcourt As Residents Dig Up Frozen Chicken Buried By Custom Officials
- Wickedness! New-Born Baby Found In A Bush In Ilorin (Graphic Photos)
- Police Shoots Bus Driver Dead At FESTAC/Mile 2 Road, Lagos (Video)
- I Have Forgiven My Critics - Ooni Of Ife-Elect, Adeyeye Ogunwusi
- Student Shot Dead By Alleged Cultists At Imo State University Yesterday
- Woman Gives Birth To A 'Mystery Baby' In Lagos (Photos)
- Touching! One Legged Man Washing A Car While Balancing On A Stick (Video)
- OMG! See The Long Snake Found In A Nigerian Student's Locker (Photos)
- Military Pilot Who Died In Yola Plane Crash Buried (Photos)
- Alarming! Number Of People Boko Haram Has Abducted Since 2012
- Amazing! Ogun State Government To Pay All Medical Bills Of Cancer Patients In the State
- Horrible! Car Rams Into Trailer In Kwara State (Photos)
- Fatal Accident Along Abuja Expressway, Passengers Feared Dead (Photos)
- Caught In The Act! See What A Soldier Did To A Civilian At Oshodi Area Of Lagos (Photos)
- Kuje Bombings: The Day After The Bomb Blast
- Local Community Traditional Deity Tree Kills 3 In Enugu
- Floods Wash Snakes Into Plateau Community
- Sad! Gunmen Kill Bricklayer Working To Pay For Father’s Treatment
- OMG!! Woman Borrows Twins To Defraud Ex-Commissioner
- Shocking!! I Raped 11 Year Old Girl Purely For Money Rituals - Baba Mohammed
- 54 Commercial S3x Workers And 56 Patronizers Arrested In Calabar Hotel
- La Casera Fires Hundreds Of Workers And Shuts Down Operations