Home | Headlines | (Photos) Meet Lina, The Youngest Teen Ever Who Gave Birth At The Age Of 5
President's PA, Lauretta Onochie Speaks Out: Was Buhari Flown In An Air Ambulance To The UK?
OGA Nawa: Bank Manager Impregnated Mother And Daughter in Delta

(Photos) Meet Lina, The Youngest Teen Ever Who Gave Birth At The Age Of 5



Ken Wright
  • 09/02/2017 07:27:00
  • 7
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
(Photos) Meet Lina, The Youngest Teen Ever Who Gave Birth At The Age Of 5 Lina

Lina Medina, a girl who was only five years old has entered history books as the youngest ever to give birth.

According to The Sun UK, when Lina's stomach began growing, doctors were certain she was suffering from a large tumour – she was only five years old, after all.

But after running tests they found she was seven months pregnant and weeks later she gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

And almost 80 years on, Lina is still the youngest person in the world to have ever given birth.

She was born in a small village in the Andes in Peru to a poor family in 1933.

At the age of five, her mother noticed her growing abdomen after she complained about having stomach pains

Just weeks later on May 14, 1939, she gave birth to a baby boy by a Caesaerean as her young pelvis was deemed to small for a natural birth.

Her baby was born a healthy 6lbs and the infant was named Gerardo in honour of the doctor who delivered him.

 

When Gerardo was born , the doctor discovered that despite being five years old, she had mature sexual organs and suffered from a a condition called precocious puberty.

It was believed her father had committed incest with his daughter and he was arrested.

 

But he was later released by police due to a lack of evidence and to this day the true identity of the father has never been revealed.

Growing up, Gerardo always believed Lina was his sister but at the age of ten was told she was his mother.

Gerardo grew up healthy but died at the age of 40 in 1979 after suffering from a bone disease.

Lina – who has never spoken about the pregnancy – is still alive aged 85. She married husband Raul in the 1970s, later giving birth to her second son.

Her case has often been thought of as a hoax, but doctors say they have x-rays and biopsies that prove she really was pregnant.


view more articles

About Article Author

Ken Wright
Ken Wright

He is extremely motivated, organized and disciplined. Nick has have over 6+ years experience with web content management, administrative duties, Excel, Microsoft software, Quick books, Customer Service, as well as email management, internet research and data entry. He is committed to producing top-notch, quality work, which is his driving force.

View More Articles

Related Article

Woman Dumps Her Baby On The Street After Being Told by Pastor That She's A Snake

Woman Dumps Her Baby On The Street After Being Told by Pastor That She's A Snake

British Government Expose Nigerian Property Owners And Their Lavish Mansions (See Details)

British Government Expose Nigerian Property Owners And Their Lavish Mansions (See Details)

BIG EXPOSE! Woman Expose How Deputy Senate President Allegedly Bought Cars And Flat For Girl Lover In London

BIG EXPOSE! Woman Expose How Deputy Senate President Allegedly Bought Cars And Flat For Girl Lover In London

Latest Nigeria News