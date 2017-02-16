Home | Headlines | Finally President Buhari's Health Status Reveal
Lawmaker Bello Sani Is Dead
Parent Be Be Warned: List Of African Schools Which Are Secretly Turning Students Into Illuminati Revealed

Finally President Buhari's Health Status Reveal



Ken Wright
  • 16/02/2017 05:26:00
  • 18
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Finally President Buhari's Health Status Reveal Finally President Buhari's Health Status Reveal

President Muhammadu Buhari, speaks to Nigerians yesteday via his twitter handler.

in a tweet, yesterday evening, The president is grateful to Nigerians for wishing him good health. He also thanked the senate leaders for paying him a visit to London, United Kingdom.

He made the statement after receiving leaders of the National Assembly namely Senate President Bukola Saraki, House of Representatives Speaker, Yakubu Dogara and the Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan.

“I thanked them for visiting. I’m also grateful to Nigerians, Christians and Muslims alike, for their prayers and kind wishes for my health”

 

 


view more articles

About Article Author

Ken Wright
Ken Wright

He is extremely motivated, organized and disciplined. Nick has have over 6+ years experience with web content management, administrative duties, Excel, Microsoft software, Quick books, Customer Service, as well as email management, internet research and data entry. He is committed to producing top-notch, quality work, which is his driving force.

View More Articles

Related Article

Woman Dumps Her Baby On The Street After Being Told by Pastor That She's A Snake

Woman Dumps Her Baby On The Street After Being Told by Pastor That She's A Snake

British Government Expose Nigerian Property Owners And Their Lavish Mansions (See Details)

British Government Expose Nigerian Property Owners And Their Lavish Mansions (See Details)

BIG EXPOSE! Woman Expose How Deputy Senate President Allegedly Bought Cars And Flat For Girl Lover In London

BIG EXPOSE! Woman Expose How Deputy Senate President Allegedly Bought Cars And Flat For Girl Lover In London

Latest Nigeria News