Finally President Buhari's Health Status Reveal

President Muhammadu Buhari, speaks to Nigerians yesteday via his twitter handler.

in a tweet, yesterday evening, The president is grateful to Nigerians for wishing him good health. He also thanked the senate leaders for paying him a visit to London, United Kingdom.

He made the statement after receiving leaders of the National Assembly namely Senate President Bukola Saraki, House of Representatives Speaker, Yakubu Dogara and the Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan.

“I thanked them for visiting. I’m also grateful to Nigerians, Christians and Muslims alike, for their prayers and kind wishes for my health”