Breaking News: Governor Lalong's Deputy Chief of Staff Is Dead

The deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor of Plateau State, Barrister Yusuf Gambo Hawaja, has died.

According to DailyTrust, Hawaja slumped in his home yesterday afternoon and died before he could reach the Bingham University Teaching hospital in Jos where he was being taken to.

The late deputy chief of staff who had been suffering from pneumonia for a while, was 54 and is survived by a wife and four children.