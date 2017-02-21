Home | Headlines | Man Confesses How He Became Wealthy By Killing His Own Mother for Money Rituals

A man has made a shocking confession on live on Radio Vision FM Ghana, how he used kill his own mother just to become wealthy.

He said, he was also instructed to sleep with 30 virgins every Friday if his money must continue to grow.

He said “I was fifty when I started sakawa (juju), I was in introduced by my school father in secondary school at PAMASS on the Winneba road.

He further said that for his juju to keep working, he must sleep with virgins every Friday.