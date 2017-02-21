Home | Headlines | Man Confesses How He Became Wealthy By Killing His Own Mother for Money Rituals
Man Confesses How He Became Wealthy By Killing His Own Mother for Money Rituals



  21/02/2017
A man has made a shocking confession on live on Radio Vision FM Ghana, how he used kill his own mother just to become wealthy.

He said, he was also instructed to sleep with 30 virgins every Friday if his money must continue to grow.

According to ETV Ghana, the boy who’s name have been withheld confessed that he killed his own mother and used her for money rituals.

He said “I was fifty when I started sakawa (juju), I was in introduced by my school father in secondary school at PAMASS on the Winneba road.

He further said that for his juju to keep working, he must sleep with virgins every Friday.


