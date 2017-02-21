Senators Give EFCC’s Magu 7 Days Ultimatum To Provide Details of Recovered Loot
- 21/02/2017 09:13:00
- 15
- 0
The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has been given a one week ultimatum by Nigerian Senators to submit details of all loots recovered by the commission, so far.
The lawmakers handed down the directive when Magu and other EFCC officials appeared before the Committee on Anti-Corruption, headed by Senator Chukwuka Utazi, to defend the commission’s 2017 budget estimates.
“You have one week to submit details of all recoveries you have made till date,” Utazi told the EFCC boss.
The lawmakers also expressed outrage at the phenomenal level of looting and stealing of government monies by serving and past officials and charged the EFCC to go after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and look for culprits and make them face the law.
The senators also urged the EFCC to go after serving directors, permanent secretaries, procurement officials and others within the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government.
They said the monumental stealing of government money, by officials, is partly responsible for the current recession in the country.
A member of the committee, Senator Isa Misau, who spoke first, told Magu to move against looting by government officials and expressed surprise at how a former Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) group managing director, Andrew Yakubu allegedly kept $9.7 million, £74, 000 and a huge amount of naira in a private residence.
Misau said; “the level of stealing of government funds with impunity has reached an alarming rate such that the amount of dollars in circulation in Nigeria is more than what the United States Central Bank can boast of.”
He bemoaned a situation in Nigeria, where the dollar and other foreign currencies stashed in secret places are not being used for trading and business transactions to promote the economy.
He said those in possession of foreign currencies are taking advantage of the loopholes in the CBN to exploit the national economy through the parallel market for quick gains, and lamented that government officials, past and present, with ill-got wealth, are the ones who own properties in choice areas of Abuja and other Nigerians cities.
He disclosed how many of such buildings litter the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Abuja, most especially, Maitama, Asokoro, Utako and other places, with most of them unoccupied since the past five years.
“We have a lot of people who buy property running into billions of naira and they pay in cash. And, today, we have such property everywhere, in Maitama, Asokoro, Utako and other places not occupied.
“It is painful that EFCC would just arrest some of these people and, after a week in custody, release them on bail. At the end, nothing is heard about the cases. This is not what we want in Nigeria. We urge you, EFCC, to look at the law and come up with a proposed amendment, which will enable you hold those who steal government’s money in custody for longer period.”
However, committee chairman, Utazi, hailed EFCC’s efforts in the fight against corruption and charged the officials to always do the needful in the fight to save Nigeria from the pang of corruption.
He, however, said Senate will be prepared to support the commission “in every area necessary,” to make it discharge its duties in accordance with the law.
About Article Author
He is extremely motivated, organized and disciplined. Nick has have over 6+ years experience with web content management, administrative duties, Excel, Microsoft software, Quick books, Customer Service, as well as email management, internet research and data entry. He is committed to producing top-notch, quality work, which is his driving force.View More Articles
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- DIY: Prepare African Black Soap With Shea Butter
- Will RCCG Ever Remain The Same? Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Retirement
- Breaking: Cultists On Rampage,15 Feared Dead In Rivers
- TOUCHING! Meet The 'Okada Man' Who Has No Fingers On His Hands (Photos)
- SAD!Pregnant Woman Dies, Daughter Husband Injured In Car Crash
- Fatal Accident Along Benin Highway Leaves 20 Dead (Photos)
- Ghastly Accident At Ikeja-Along This Morning (Photo)
- SAD! Naked Corpses Of Rape Victims Dumped In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Photos)
- Top 5 Deadliest Bank Robberies Across Nigeria In 2015 (Photos)
- Notorious Armed Robbers Police Arrested In Port Harcourt (Photo)
- SAD: Vehicle Crushes 4 Year Old Girl In Mother’s Shop In Lagos
- Cult Members Kill 2 Traders Over Toll
- Ooni of Ife’s Coronation Ceremony Begins (Photos)
- Prostitution In Nigeria: 3500 Male Sex Workers Discovered In Abuja
- Deplorable State Of Nigerians Deported From The UK
- Murtala Muhammed’s Uncle, Magajin Garin Kano, Dies At 98
- Funny! Driver Fakes Own Death To Evade Fine In Calabar (Photo)
- Little Girl, Kehinde Adebiyi Suffering From Cancer Needs Your Help
- Port Harcourt As Residents Dig Up Frozen Chicken Buried By Custom Officials
- Wickedness! New-Born Baby Found In A Bush In Ilorin (Graphic Photos)
- Police Shoots Bus Driver Dead At FESTAC/Mile 2 Road, Lagos (Video)
- I Have Forgiven My Critics - Ooni Of Ife-Elect, Adeyeye Ogunwusi
- Student Shot Dead By Alleged Cultists At Imo State University Yesterday
- Woman Gives Birth To A 'Mystery Baby' In Lagos (Photos)
- Touching! One Legged Man Washing A Car While Balancing On A Stick (Video)
- OMG! See The Long Snake Found In A Nigerian Student's Locker (Photos)
- Military Pilot Who Died In Yola Plane Crash Buried (Photos)
- Alarming! Number Of People Boko Haram Has Abducted Since 2012
- Amazing! Ogun State Government To Pay All Medical Bills Of Cancer Patients In the State
- Horrible! Car Rams Into Trailer In Kwara State (Photos)
- Fatal Accident Along Abuja Expressway, Passengers Feared Dead (Photos)
- Caught In The Act! See What A Soldier Did To A Civilian At Oshodi Area Of Lagos (Photos)
- Kuje Bombings: The Day After The Bomb Blast
- Local Community Traditional Deity Tree Kills 3 In Enugu
- Floods Wash Snakes Into Plateau Community
- Sad! Gunmen Kill Bricklayer Working To Pay For Father’s Treatment
- OMG!! Woman Borrows Twins To Defraud Ex-Commissioner
- Shocking!! I Raped 11 Year Old Girl Purely For Money Rituals - Baba Mohammed
- 54 Commercial S3x Workers And 56 Patronizers Arrested In Calabar Hotel
- La Casera Fires Hundreds Of Workers And Shuts Down Operations