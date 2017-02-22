Home | Headlines | Female Police Officer Loses Job After Her Masturbation Video Leaks
Female Police Officer Loses Job After Her Masturbation Video Leaks



  22/02/2017
A 27-year-old female police officer,identified as Lerato Dube,who used to be stationed at Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department,has lost her job after a video of her ‘pleasuring herself’ with a cucumber found its way to the social media.

According to iMzansi, Contrary to what the controversial video is depicting,Lerato admits that she is the one in the 5 minute footage but she insists she must not be judged for her past because she was drunk and her boyfriend had not been around for a while since he was on trip. She therefore resorted to mast_urbation instead of cheating on him.She also added that the video was posted on social media without her consent.

”It’s only that when we are drunk we behave irresponsibly and I would like to apologize to all my friends and relatives for the video,it won’t happen again I promise. I would like to ask my bosses to review this decision since it was my first time,from the bottom of my heart I do apologize”,Lerato was quoted as saying.

Lerato Dube becomes the first female officer to be dismissed on violating the Police Act Chapter 6 this year.How the footage emerged is still a mystery to both Lerato and her boyfriend.


