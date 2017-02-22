Home | Headlines | Meet The Horny 40 Year Old Woman Who Slept With Her 19 Year Old Lover 10 Times A Day And Harvests His Sp3rm

A 40-year-old woman identified as Memory Tetein the business of harvesting and selling sp3rm has been caught after sleeping with a 19-year-old boy.

Memory from Masango village under chief Mangwende, apart from having a 19-year-old lover, Trymore Chibwe, was also having s*x with five other men.

According to H-metro, Memory on Monday ended up in the hands of police amid revelations that she had induced abortion in the subsistence of her relationship with Trymore in 2015.

Narrating his ordeal Tymore said: “It started well in my life as Memory took me to our home when I was in grade six. I was going to school at the same time herding cattle.

“We started having sexual intercourse in 2012 and would do 10 rounds per day.

“She would stock the sperms and then go to South Africa to sell them.

“All hell broke loose when my father caught us red handed having sex in 2014 and he lodged a complaint with the police but they never took it serious because she is so influential in the society.

“My father was passing by and he heard the explicit sounds. He forced his way into the house and caught us pants down.

“After finishing grade seven she decided to pay me US$30 for the services which I was doing at her home.

“I went to my uncle’s place to stay there and she followed me pleading with me to stay with her since I had witnessed her dumping a foetus at her homestead,” he said.

He added: “The problem started when Memory dated Gideon Mafana who threatened and chased me away.

“I kept on demanding my money but Gideon continued to threaten me and now I am failing to sexually satisfy my wife whom I married recently.

Memory confirmed cheating with several men including Trymore saying she was sex starved that her husband Chamunorwa Hofisi, 36, forgave her since he is based in South Africa.

“My husband is struggling in South Africa selling brooms that the little he send here cannot sustain us.

“We have four children and the eldest son is also in South Africa.

“On allegations that I have been harvesting sperms, Trymore is only after finding ways to tarnish my image after he learnt that I was dating another man.

“Trymore is still pestering me for sex and I am denying him because he would visit me any time even during the day that he clashed with one of my lovers haaachadi kundisiya.

“I had protected sex with Trymore since 2014 not 2012 as what he wanted the village court to believe and at rare occasions we would engage in unprotected sex.

“My visit to South Africa was not to sell sperms as alleged by Trymore but I was visiting my husband.

“My husband learnt about my affair with Trymore from the villagers but he forgave me since he had taken time away and I was sex starved.

“After visiting South Africa, I would buy clothes for my children and Trymore as well since he was under my custody; we would sleep as husband and wife.

“He clashed with Gideon Mafana who is 29 years old but the truth is that Gideon is helping me herding cattle. Akagadzira danga remombe risina madhaka uye anondibatsira zvizhinji pamba saka achimufungira,” she said.

Memory also confirmed dumping a foetus secretly at her homestead in the presence of Trymore and one Madzimai Netsai.

“It is true that I have other lovers who include Clemence Chihota and Samson Ndlovu who are based in Harare.

“I had unprotected sex with the two in 2015 and I strongly suspect that one of them is responsible for the pregnancy.

“These boyfriends helped me financially and sexually not that I harvest sperms for sale as alleged and even my husband’s brother who is a police officer, Trymore Hofisi, is aware that I dated several men.

“He is the one making efforts to make sure that I don’t not test police holding cells over this abortion.

“Statements have been recorded after the village head asked one of the constables to take me to Murewa police station,” said Memory showing her medical reports.

Memory’s illicit affair with Trymore was recently heard before village headman Caleb Masango who referred the case to police following revelations of abortion during the trial.