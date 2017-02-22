Home | Headlines | Obanikoro Sues EFCC For Seizing His Property

Obanikoro and his family are suing the commission, seeking court’s declaration that the forceful seizure of their personal effects constitutes a gross violation of their rights.

The applicants include Obanikoro’s wife Moroophat, his sons Gbolahon, Babajide and his wife Fati.

The applicants are praying the court for an order, setting aside the forceful detention of their properties on June 14, 2016.

They are demanding an “unreserved public apology”, as well as N100m as general damages against the commission.

The applicants are also seeking an order restraining the EFCC from arresting, detaining or harassing them or entering their premises again to seize their properties.

The EFCC had claimed that Obanikoro received suspicious payments from the Office of the National Security Adviser through companies linked to Obanikoro’s family.

The commission said that about one million dollars was transferred from ONSA to Mob Integrated Services on March 18, 2015.

But, the family, though their lawyer, Mr. Lawal Pedro (SAN), said that the documents and properties seized by the EFCC had nothing to do with ONSA.

They claimed that the commission violated Regulation 13 of the EFCC (Enforcement Regulation) 2010, which provides that it shall “apply and obtain” a court order to enter and search any premises.

But the commission had told court to dismiss the suit, insisting that it acted in accordance with the provisions of the law.

Justice Abdulazeez Anka has fixed March 28 for ruling.