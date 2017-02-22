Home | Headlines | EFCC Recovers 17 Multi-million Naira Exotic Cars From Ex-Customs CG’s Warehouse

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has recovered 17 vehicles in a warehouse of the former Comptroller General of Customs, Abdullahi Dikko Inde located at Nnamdi Azikwe Street, Kaduna.

The recovery was sequel to an intelligence the commission received that stolen money and properties suspected to proceeds of crime were being stored in the warehouse.

Upon receipt of the intelligence, a team of operatives from the Kano Zonal Office were deployed to carry out the investigation.

On arrival at the location, two individuals who were discovered to be the custodians of the property, Dantala Mohammed and Ahmed Balarabe were presented with a search warrant. Upon executing the search warrant, a total of seventeen amongst them brand new cars, shuttle busses and SUVs were discovered.

Consequently, the vehicles and the two individuals who are now also suspects in the investigation were conveyed to the Commission’s zonal offices in Kaduna and Kano respectively for further investigation which revealed that the warehouse in question actually belongs to the former customs boss.

Investigation is still ongoing and the two suspects arrested are in custody.