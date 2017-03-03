Home | Headlines | Newborn Baby Dumped Inside Carton In Enugu
Ken Wright
  • 03/03/2017 11:08:00
According to a Facebook user identified as Ujunwa Okechukwu, a new born baby which was packaged in a carton and abandoned on the road in Enugu, the Enugu state capital.

Ujunwa wrote; “What a wicked world, dis baby boy was dumped in a bin along Zik avenue Enugu last nite.”


