Home | Headlines | Husband Finds Wife Dead Inside A Maize Field With No Underwear

ResidentS of Eastwood farm in Mvurwi, Zimbabwe have been shocked yesterday after a 27-year- old woman was found dead with no underwear.

According to Citizen Reports, eye witnesses allege that the woman simply identified as Mapuriranwa was found dead in a maize field with her underwear off.

“We saw the deceased in a maize field around 11am but her underwear was removed and one wonders what happened to her,” said a source.

The husband of the deceased was reported to have been away at the tobacco grading shed where he was waiting for her to bring him food.

Upon realizing that the food took longer than expected, he went home to inquire why the food was taking long and he was shocked to see his wife dead.

A police report was filed and the body has since been taken to Mvurwi mortuary for safe keeping awaiting post-mortem.