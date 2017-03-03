Home | Headlines | Nigerian Pastor’s Wife Dies After He Refused To Let Doctors Remove Dead Baby In Her Womb

Popular Nigerian OAP, Daddy Freeze has shared a story of how a woman died after her pastor husband refused to let doctors operate on her. Read below:

please I want to give an eye witness account of a sad event. A Man just Killed his wife on Wednesday in Lagos and this is what happened. The man in question is a Pentecostal Pastor In a Big Pentecostal Church , the wife got Pregnant and test revealed last week that the baby is dead and an evacuation is needed. The man said No that the baby is not dead that Evacuation is a No.

The man took his wife from the Hospital and start Praying and using Anointing oil without telling anyone including the women’s parent, on Wednesday morning the woman went into force Labour and she gave birth to a Dead Baby and the placenta came out.wednesday evening she had a crisis and died and this man took the dead body home instead of mortuary. He called a Co Pastor in his church. They went there and he refused to release the woman’s body for Burial that she is coming back. They Prayed the “what are you waiting for Prayer” and she didn’t come back. Now she is in Mortuary. The man killed his Wife. Simple.

The woman is not buried till now, the man insisted she will wake up.

And the father in law have rejected her corpse that so far he took law into his hands by disregarding doctors advise. He should eat the corpse