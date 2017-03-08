Home | Headlines | Cross Rivers Govt. Demotes 11 Teachers To Security Guards

A total of eleven primary school teachers in Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State, were on Tuesday demoted to security personnel, by the state Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), for failure to present the requisite qualification to work as class teachers before the board.

According to The Leadership, the demotion which was announced by the board’s chairman, Dr. Steven Odey, was sequel to the ongoing teachers verification and promotion exercise in the state by SUBEB.

While addressing the affected teachers, Odey said; “You have no business being in the teaching profession without the requisite qualification; you cannot give what you do not have.

“If you want to become a teacher, do the right thing by going to school to read and qualify for the job. Your services will henceforth be needed in the area of tackling insecurity challenges being faced by the school.”

The SUBEB boss charged other qualified teachers in the school to live up to their responsibilities through the maximization of all resources at their disposal, to improve the standard of education in the country.

Reacting to a question on the issue of irregular payment of salary to primary school teachers in the state, Odey said; “SUBEB has not taken over payment of salaries yet, the Ministry of Local Government is still responsible for that. When we eventually take over payment of your salaries, you will not have any cause to complain.”