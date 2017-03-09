Home | Headlines | Breaking News: Archbishop of Canterbury Visits President Buhari In London

The Anglican Church Archbishop of Canterbury, Most Revd Justin Welby, paid a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday afternoon.

President Muhammadu Buhari, has been on a medical vacation in London, United Kingdom.

The president took to his Twitter page, shared photos of the visit and wrote;

“Very pleased to welcome the Most Revd and Rt Hon @JustinWelby, Archbishop of Canterbury, to Abuja House this afternoon.”