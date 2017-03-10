Home | Headlines | El-Zakzaky's Follower Faints on Hearing News of Buhari's Return

According to Daily Sun, a member of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) collapsed, on Friday morning, on learning that President Muhammadu Buhari had returned to the country.

The man, a potato seller, is known as “Malam Ibrahim” by locals at the popular Mararraban Jos, a few kilometers to Kawo, Kaduna state.

Members of IMN, also known as Shiites, are not in good terms with Buhari since the December 2015 killing of hundreds of their members by soldiers and for the fact that their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, has been in detention since then and is reportedly going blind.

Ibrahim reportedly fainted instantly when he heard the news of Buhari’s return from his medical leave. Some members of the Shi’ites are believed to have held special prayers against the return of president to the country.

Many reportedly vowed that if Buhari came back alive, they would renounce their membership of the group.