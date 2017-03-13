Home | Headlines | Juju Man Lands In Hospital With Gunshot Wounds After He Asked Someone To Shoot Him To Prove His Spiritual Powers
How Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore And Sulaiman N450m
Ken Wright
  13/03/2017 11:58:00
A fetish priest is currently battling with gunshot wound at the Sunyani Government Hospital in the Brong Ahafo region of Ghana in a bid to test his supernatural powers

Desmond aka Nana Tolofasito who believed he had fortified himself against gunshots asked someone to try shooting him with a single barrel gun but the result saw the fetish priest land on the ground and bleeding copiously after he was shot at close range on his chest. 

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred at Sekyedumase Newtown where the fetish priest mans a shrine.

“He claimed to be more spiritual and asked somebody to shoot him with gun, with the hope nothing was going to happen, but he suffered the consequences of his action and has since been hospitalized”, the eyewitness said.


