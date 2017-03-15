Home | Headlines | Hameed Ali Fails To Honour Senate’s Invitation
Leke Baiyewu, Abuja

Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service , Col . Hameed Ali ( retd . ) , on Wednesday , failed to appear before the Senate.

Ali said he was bereaved .

“ I ’ ll make myself available whenever I ’ m needed in future, ” the Customs CG told the Senate in his second letter to the President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, which was read at the plenary on Wednesday.

Saraki also read a statement issued by the NCS , in which the service said the policy on payments of duties on old vehicles had been ‘ put on hold’.

The lawmakers have , however , expressed their dissatisfaction with Ali ’s excuses for his nonappearance.

 


