Customs Puts Motor Duty Payment 'On Hold'
- 15/03/2017 07:05:00
- 20
- 0
THE Nigeria Customs Service has “put on hold” the controversial motor duty payment that has generated tension between it and Nigerians.
The decision to put the implementation on hold was contained in a statement signed by the Acting Public Relations Officer of the NCS, Joseph Attah, on Wednesday morning.
Attah said this was the outcome of the meeting between the Controller General of the NCS, retired Colonel Hameed Ali, and the leadership of the Senate.
As reported on Tuesday, Ali had after telling the Senate he would not honour the invitation extended to him to appear at plenary on Wednesday over the issue, rushed to the National Assembly where he held a closed door meeting with the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.
In a statement issued based on the outcome of the meeting on Wednesday morning, Attah described the tension generated over the issue as “unnecessary”.
He said in the statement: “Following the unnecessary tension generated as a result of misconception and misrepresentation of the Nigeria Customs Service planned motor duty payment, the leadership of the National Assembly and the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) met with a view to resolving the impasse.
“They both agreed that the proposed motor duty payment, though in line with the provision of Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) Cap C.45, LFN 2004 should be put on hold while the Senate Committee on Customs & Excise interfaces with the NCS for further discussions.
“While payment of duty on vehicles or indeed any dutiable imported item remains a civic responsibility of every patriotic Nigerian, NCS Management has directed that the exercise be put on hold while expressing readiness to engage the Senate Committee on further discussions to bring them on board to understand the importance of the exercise to national security and economy.”
