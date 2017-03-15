Home | Headlines | Breaking News: Nigerian Senate Rejects Magu As EFCC Boss

The Senate has again rejected the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Magu was first rejected on the 15th of December, 2016. This is the second time the Senate is rejecting Magu since he was appointed in an acting capacity since November 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The rejection followed ‎a heated questions and answers session between Senators and Magu. The question and answer session was part of the confirmation process for Magu.

Magu was grilled on issues of human rights abuses, abuses of court processes and judgments, as well as loss of human lives in EFCC cells.

So far, Magu responded to questions on a report of the Department of State Services (DSS), which claimed that he corruptly enriched himself since he joined the commission in 2004.

He has also dispelled claims that he accepted to stay in a house rented for him by a former Air Force officer who is currently facing corruption trial in one of the courts in the country.

‎The second rejection of Magu was based on another report from the DSS, which maintained the same position that he will constitute a problem to the ongoing anti-corruption fight.

Credit: Ripple Nigeria