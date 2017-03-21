Home | Headlines | Mrs Jumoke Akindele Resigns As Speaker Of Ondo State House Of Assembly (Read Details)

Embattled Speaker, Ondo State House Assembly, Mrs. Jumoke Akindele, who assumed the position as the first female speaker in Ondo State in 2014, on Monday, resigned her position as the leader of the House.

Akindele and five major officers of the Assembly, Deputy Speaker, Mr. Fatai Olotu; the Majority Leader, Mr. Ifedayo Akinsoyinu; the Deputy Majority Leader, Mr. Obadiah Vincent; the Whip, Mrs. Adesanya Kemisola; and the Assistant Parliamentary Secretary, Mr. Towase Kuti sent in their letter of resignation to the state Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu.