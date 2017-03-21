Home | Headlines | UPDATE:President Buhari Promise To Hunt For Perpetrators Of Benue Killing And Hand Them To Justice

Following the death of 30 people in Zaki Biam, Ukum local government area of Benue state after a raid by some gunmen suspected to herdsmen, President Buhari has insisted that nobody has the right to unjustly and unlawfully take the life of another.

On his Facebook page, the president wrote: "I am saddened by the recent attack by gunmen on a market in Zaki Biam, Benue state, and which resulted in the loss of lives. I commiserate with the Government and people of Benue state. I assure that the incident will be investigated, and the perpetrators brought to justice.

"Let me remind you of what I promised, in my New Year's Day (2017) Message to the nation. We remain committed to fulfilling it."

However, according to Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on media and publicity, while sympathising with those who lost loved ones, He said President Buhari also prays that Almighty God will comfort the grieving families and grant the souls of the victims eternal rest.

Similarly, the President also condemn s the wanton killings in other parts of the country and challenges security and law enforcement agencies to rise to the occasion and end this blight on the image of the country.

"We must condemn inhuman and unnecessary shedding of human blood all over the country. We seem to have lost value for human life, which is sacred. Man is the glory of God's creation and nobody has the right to unjustly and unlawfully take another person's life in a reckless manner," President Buhari said.

He enjoins all citizens to learn to live together in peace and brotherhood and not allow little misunderstandings to degenerate into heartless acts capable of straining the bonds of nationhood.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have continued to label herdsmen as Boko Haram members following all their killings including the death of a pregnant woman with four others killed in Benue attack recently.