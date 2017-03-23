Home | Headlines | 26 Ships Laden With Petroleum Products, Food Items Arrive Nigeria As FG Battles Recession
Ken Wright
  • 23/03/2017 10:38:00
Twenty-six ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports in Lagos from March 23 to April 15.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) made this known in its publication- Shipping Position- a copy of which was made available on Thursday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that four of the expected ships would berth with petrol.

NPA said the remaining 22 ships contained buck wheat, general cargoes, bulk sugar, steel products, soya bean, base oil, crude palm olein, frozen fish, bulk corn, empty containers and containers laden with goods.

It said that nine ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, buck wheat, diesel, crude palm olein and petrol.

The 18 other ships at the ports were discharging empty containers, bulk wheat, containers, gypsum, bulk sugar, containers, bulk gas, aviation fuel, diesel and petrol.

Following President Muhammadu Buhari's return to the country after his 51-day absence, NAIJ.com decided to visit a Lagos market to find out the prices of items in the market.


