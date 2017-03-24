Home | Headlines | Black Day: 15 People Dead In Fatal Road Accident Along Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Road

About 15 people have been confirmed dead while many others injured after a trailer failed its break along the Faringada round about at Goodluck Ebele Jonathan road

An eye witness told JTownConnect Metro that the trailer was coming toward army engineer, lost control due to break failure and finally got hold at Faringada round-about causing more harm than good therefore leaving at least 15 persons dead and many injured.

It was also gathered that the driver who tried to get hold of the vehicle used several keke to slow itself but to no avail only to crash at the Round-About.