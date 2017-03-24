Home | Headlines | Black Day: 15 People Dead In Fatal Road Accident Along Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Road
26 Ships Laden With Petroleum Products, Food Items Arrive Nigeria As FG Battles Recession
Breaking News: London Parliament Terror Attacker Has A Nigerian Father

Black Day: 15 People Dead In Fatal Road Accident Along Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Road



Ken Wright
  • 24/03/2017 11:57:00
  • 14
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Black Day: 15 People Dead In Fatal Road Accident Along Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Road 15 People Dead In Fatal Road Accident Along Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Road

About 15 people have been confirmed dead while many others injured after a trailer failed its break along the Faringada round about at Goodluck Ebele Jonathan road

An eye witness told JTownConnect Metro that the trailer was coming toward army engineer, lost control due to break failure and finally got hold at Faringada round-about causing more harm than good therefore leaving at least 15 persons dead and many injured.

It was also gathered that the driver who tried to get hold of the vehicle used several keke to slow itself but to no avail only to crash at the Round-About.


view more articles

About Article Author

Ken Wright
Ken Wright

He is extremely motivated, organized and disciplined. Nick has have over 6+ years experience with web content management, administrative duties, Excel, Microsoft software, Quick books, Customer Service, as well as email management, internet research and data entry. He is committed to producing top-notch, quality work, which is his driving force.

View More Articles

Related Article

Woman Dumps Her Baby On The Street After Being Told by Pastor That She's A Snake

Woman Dumps Her Baby On The Street After Being Told by Pastor That She's A Snake

British Government Expose Nigerian Property Owners And Their Lavish Mansions (See Details)

British Government Expose Nigerian Property Owners And Their Lavish Mansions (See Details)

BIG EXPOSE! Woman Expose How Deputy Senate President Allegedly Bought Cars And Flat For Girl Lover In London

BIG EXPOSE! Woman Expose How Deputy Senate President Allegedly Bought Cars And Flat For Girl Lover In London

Latest Nigeria News