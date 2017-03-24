Breaking News: London Parliament Terror Attacker Has A Nigerian Father
- 24/03/2017 12:42:00
- 17
- 0
- A 52-year-old man named Khalid Masood attacked the United Kingdom parliament
- The attack which took place on Thursday, March 23, led to some deaths and injuries - Police say the attacker's step-father is a Nigerian
- The terrorist's original birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao
The Metropolitan police has revealed that the London terror attacker Khalid Masood’s original birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao.
According to The Guardian, the attacker was born on Christmas Day 1964. The first picture of the Westminster terrorist Khalid Masood has emerged. The photo is of Masood, then called Adrian Ajao, as a schoolboy with a football team in the early 1980s. Ajao grew up in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, where the family attended church and he went to Huntleys secondary school, which has since closed down.
He stands sixth from the left in the back row with his arms folded in a group shot of the football team after they played a charity match. The name, Ajao, is his stepdad’s surname. A 75-year-old pensioner – who last night became the fifth person to die in the Westminster attack when his life support was switched off with permission of his next of kin – has been named as Leslie Rhodes , from Streatham in South London.
Police issued an urgent appeal this morning for anyone who knew Masood to contact them – especially if they know who his associates were. Crucially they want to find out if anyone else was involved in the plot to attack Parliament and kill people on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday. Acting Deputy Commissioner Mark Rowley said at a press conference this morning: “Yesterday we named the dead terrorist as Khalid Masood – we stated he had a number of aliases – we now know his birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao.
He revealed the “fast paced” investigation has been called Operation Classific – “involving hundreds of officers from across the counter terrorism network.” Police still don’t know if Masood was a ‘lone wolf’ attacker or working alongside/influenced by others – despite Islamic State having claimed he was one of their “soldiers”. Masood, 52, originally from Kent but living in Birmingham, was not the subject of any prior ongoing investigation.
He is also known to have used the name Adrian Elms and Khalid Chowdhury – and was once investigated by Mi5 for violent extremism but was discounted as a threat. Rowley continued: “Our investigation focuses on understanding his motivation, preparation and his associates.” Nigeria has had to tackle terrorism a great deal, and NAIJ.com was recently on the street to seek opinions of Nigerians regarding the ongoing war against insurgency in the northeast.
About Article Author
He is extremely motivated, organized and disciplined. Nick has have over 6+ years experience with web content management, administrative duties, Excel, Microsoft software, Quick books, Customer Service, as well as email management, internet research and data entry. He is committed to producing top-notch, quality work, which is his driving force.View More Articles
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- DIY: Prepare African Black Soap With Shea Butter
- Will RCCG Ever Remain The Same? Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Retirement
- Breaking: Cultists On Rampage,15 Feared Dead In Rivers
- TOUCHING! Meet The 'Okada Man' Who Has No Fingers On His Hands (Photos)
- SAD!Pregnant Woman Dies, Daughter Husband Injured In Car Crash
- Fatal Accident Along Benin Highway Leaves 20 Dead (Photos)
- Ghastly Accident At Ikeja-Along This Morning (Photo)
- SAD! Naked Corpses Of Rape Victims Dumped In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Photos)
- Top 5 Deadliest Bank Robberies Across Nigeria In 2015 (Photos)
- Notorious Armed Robbers Police Arrested In Port Harcourt (Photo)
- SAD: Vehicle Crushes 4 Year Old Girl In Mother’s Shop In Lagos
- Cult Members Kill 2 Traders Over Toll
- Ooni of Ife’s Coronation Ceremony Begins (Photos)
- Prostitution In Nigeria: 3500 Male Sex Workers Discovered In Abuja
- Deplorable State Of Nigerians Deported From The UK
- Murtala Muhammed’s Uncle, Magajin Garin Kano, Dies At 98
- Funny! Driver Fakes Own Death To Evade Fine In Calabar (Photo)
- Little Girl, Kehinde Adebiyi Suffering From Cancer Needs Your Help
- Port Harcourt As Residents Dig Up Frozen Chicken Buried By Custom Officials
- Wickedness! New-Born Baby Found In A Bush In Ilorin (Graphic Photos)
- Police Shoots Bus Driver Dead At FESTAC/Mile 2 Road, Lagos (Video)
- I Have Forgiven My Critics - Ooni Of Ife-Elect, Adeyeye Ogunwusi
- Student Shot Dead By Alleged Cultists At Imo State University Yesterday
- Woman Gives Birth To A 'Mystery Baby' In Lagos (Photos)
- Touching! One Legged Man Washing A Car While Balancing On A Stick (Video)
- OMG! See The Long Snake Found In A Nigerian Student's Locker (Photos)
- Military Pilot Who Died In Yola Plane Crash Buried (Photos)
- Alarming! Number Of People Boko Haram Has Abducted Since 2012
- Amazing! Ogun State Government To Pay All Medical Bills Of Cancer Patients In the State
- Horrible! Car Rams Into Trailer In Kwara State (Photos)
- Fatal Accident Along Abuja Expressway, Passengers Feared Dead (Photos)
- Caught In The Act! See What A Soldier Did To A Civilian At Oshodi Area Of Lagos (Photos)
- Kuje Bombings: The Day After The Bomb Blast
- Local Community Traditional Deity Tree Kills 3 In Enugu
- Floods Wash Snakes Into Plateau Community
- Sad! Gunmen Kill Bricklayer Working To Pay For Father’s Treatment
- OMG!! Woman Borrows Twins To Defraud Ex-Commissioner
- Shocking!! I Raped 11 Year Old Girl Purely For Money Rituals - Baba Mohammed
- 54 Commercial S3x Workers And 56 Patronizers Arrested In Calabar Hotel
- La Casera Fires Hundreds Of Workers And Shuts Down Operations