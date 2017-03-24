Home | Headlines | Breaking News: London Parliament Terror Attacker Has A Nigerian Father

- A 52-year-old man named Khalid Masood attacked the United Kingdom parliament

- The attack which took place on Thursday, March 23, led to some deaths and injuries - Police say the attacker's step-father is a Nigerian

- The terrorist's original birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao

The Metropolitan police has revealed that the London terror attacker Khalid Masood’s original birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao.

According to The Guardian, the attacker was born on Christmas Day 1964. The first picture of the Westminster terrorist Khalid Masood has emerged. The photo is of Masood, then called Adrian Ajao, as a schoolboy with a football team in the early 1980s. Ajao grew up in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, where the family attended church and he went to Huntleys secondary school, which has since closed down.

He stands sixth from the left in the back row with his arms folded in a group shot of the football team after they played a charity match. The name, Ajao, is his stepdad’s surname. A 75-year-old pensioner – who last night became the fifth person to die in the Westminster attack when his life support was switched off with permission of his next of kin – has been named as Leslie Rhodes , from Streatham in South London.

Police issued an urgent appeal this morning for anyone who knew Masood to contact them – especially if they know who his associates were. Crucially they want to find out if anyone else was involved in the plot to attack Parliament and kill people on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday. Acting Deputy Commissioner Mark Rowley said at a press conference this morning: “Yesterday we named the dead terrorist as Khalid Masood – we stated he had a number of aliases – we now know his birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao.

He revealed the “fast paced” investigation has been called Operation Classific – “involving hundreds of officers from across the counter terrorism network.” Police still don’t know if Masood was a ‘lone wolf’ attacker or working alongside/influenced by others – despite Islamic State having claimed he was one of their “soldiers”. Masood, 52, originally from Kent but living in Birmingham, was not the subject of any prior ongoing investigation.

He is also known to have used the name Adrian Elms and Khalid Chowdhury – and was once investigated by Mi5 for violent extremism but was discounted as a threat. Rowley continued: “Our investigation focuses on understanding his motivation, preparation and his associates.” Nigeria has had to tackle terrorism a great deal, and NAIJ.com was recently on the street to seek opinions of Nigerians regarding the ongoing war against insurgency in the northeast.