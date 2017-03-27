Meet The 7 Richest Lawyers In Nigeria
- 27/03/2017 10:13:00
- 10
- 0
Below are their names according to a website on law and lawyers in Nigeria known as Lawrepository.
1. Tunde Folawiyo
Mr Tijani Babatunde Folawiyo popularly known as Tunde Folawiyo is a lawyer and a businessman. He is the managing director of Yinka Folawiyo Group and director of MTN Nigeria. According to Forbes, he has an estimated net worth of $650 million.
2. John Olatunde Ayeni
John Olatunde Ayeni was born on April 4, 1967. He is a Nigerian lawyer, investor and business magnate. He holds board positions on companies throughout Nigeria.
In 2011, Ayeni became chairman of Skye Bank, which was formed in 2005 when five commercial banks merged to create a new entity with a balance sheet in excess of â‚¦1 trillion. He is currently worth about $600 million.
3. Adewumi Ogunsanya SAN
Mr Ogunsanya is a managing partner in the law firm of Ogunsanya & Ogunsanya and he is one of the newest senior advocates in Nigeria.
He is also the chairman of several companies like Smile Nigeria, Trocadero Group of Companies, Multichoice Nigeria and a host of others.
Mr Ogunsanya who is a board member of Heritage Bank is reportedly worth over over $250 million.
4. Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim
Jimoh Ibrahim was born on February 24, 1967, same year as Mr Ayeni. He is a lawyer, politician, businessman, and philanthropist.
He is the chairman of Global Fleet Group, which controls such companies as Air Nigeria, NICON Insurance, Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation, NICON Luxury Hotel, formerly Le’ Meridien Hotel and about 8 others. He is reportedly worth about $200 million.
5. Aare Afe Babalola
Afe Babalola SAN, OFR, CON, born 1929, is the founding partner of Afe Babalola & Co (Emmanuel Chambers), one of the largest law firms in Nigeria.
He is also the founder of the popular Afe Babalola University. He has an estimated net worth of $150 million.
6. Wole Olanipekun
Mr Wole Olanipekun SAN, is a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in 2002 and the managing partner of Wole Olanipekun & Co, a firm he founded.
With litigation costs running into several millions of dollars, Mr. Olanipekun is worth an estimated $122 million.
7. Gbenga Oyebode MFR
Gbenga Oyebode is a founder and managing partner of Aluko & Oyebode who also owns a minority shareholding in MTN Nigeria, and sits on the company’s board.
He has an estimated net worth of $120 million and was the former chairman of Access Bank PLC and the current chairman of Okomu Oil and Crusade Insurance.
About Article Author
He is extremely motivated, organized and disciplined. Nick has have over 6+ years experience with web content management, administrative duties, Excel, Microsoft software, Quick books, Customer Service, as well as email management, internet research and data entry. He is committed to producing top-notch, quality work, which is his driving force.View More Articles
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- DIY: Prepare African Black Soap With Shea Butter
- Will RCCG Ever Remain The Same? Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Retirement
- Breaking: Cultists On Rampage,15 Feared Dead In Rivers
- TOUCHING! Meet The 'Okada Man' Who Has No Fingers On His Hands (Photos)
- SAD!Pregnant Woman Dies, Daughter Husband Injured In Car Crash
- Fatal Accident Along Benin Highway Leaves 20 Dead (Photos)
- Ghastly Accident At Ikeja-Along This Morning (Photo)
- SAD! Naked Corpses Of Rape Victims Dumped In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Photos)
- Top 5 Deadliest Bank Robberies Across Nigeria In 2015 (Photos)
- Notorious Armed Robbers Police Arrested In Port Harcourt (Photo)
- SAD: Vehicle Crushes 4 Year Old Girl In Mother’s Shop In Lagos
- Cult Members Kill 2 Traders Over Toll
- Ooni of Ife’s Coronation Ceremony Begins (Photos)
- Prostitution In Nigeria: 3500 Male Sex Workers Discovered In Abuja
- Deplorable State Of Nigerians Deported From The UK
- Murtala Muhammed’s Uncle, Magajin Garin Kano, Dies At 98
- Funny! Driver Fakes Own Death To Evade Fine In Calabar (Photo)
- Little Girl, Kehinde Adebiyi Suffering From Cancer Needs Your Help
- Port Harcourt As Residents Dig Up Frozen Chicken Buried By Custom Officials
- Wickedness! New-Born Baby Found In A Bush In Ilorin (Graphic Photos)
- Police Shoots Bus Driver Dead At FESTAC/Mile 2 Road, Lagos (Video)
- I Have Forgiven My Critics - Ooni Of Ife-Elect, Adeyeye Ogunwusi
- Student Shot Dead By Alleged Cultists At Imo State University Yesterday
- Woman Gives Birth To A 'Mystery Baby' In Lagos (Photos)
- Touching! One Legged Man Washing A Car While Balancing On A Stick (Video)
- OMG! See The Long Snake Found In A Nigerian Student's Locker (Photos)
- Military Pilot Who Died In Yola Plane Crash Buried (Photos)
- Alarming! Number Of People Boko Haram Has Abducted Since 2012
- Amazing! Ogun State Government To Pay All Medical Bills Of Cancer Patients In the State
- Horrible! Car Rams Into Trailer In Kwara State (Photos)
- Fatal Accident Along Abuja Expressway, Passengers Feared Dead (Photos)
- Caught In The Act! See What A Soldier Did To A Civilian At Oshodi Area Of Lagos (Photos)
- Kuje Bombings: The Day After The Bomb Blast
- Local Community Traditional Deity Tree Kills 3 In Enugu
- Floods Wash Snakes Into Plateau Community
- Sad! Gunmen Kill Bricklayer Working To Pay For Father’s Treatment
- OMG!! Woman Borrows Twins To Defraud Ex-Commissioner
- Shocking!! I Raped 11 Year Old Girl Purely For Money Rituals - Baba Mohammed
- 54 Commercial S3x Workers And 56 Patronizers Arrested In Calabar Hotel
- La Casera Fires Hundreds Of Workers And Shuts Down Operations