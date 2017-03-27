Home | Headlines | Former Local Goverment Chairman Mysteriously Dies in Saudi Arabia

The death has been announced of Alhaji Bishir Babba-Kaita, the former Chairman of Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

A senior brother to the deceased, Alhaji Kabir Babba, made the announcement in Kankia on Monday. He said that his brother died in Saudi Arabia after performing the lesser hajj and was buried in the Holy Land in accordance with Islamic rites.

Until his death, Bishir was a Permanent Member, Katsina State Civil Service Commission.

He died at the age of 55 and is survived by two wives and seven children.

The deceased is a senior brother to the member representing Kankia/Kusada/Ingawa Federal Constituency, Alhaji Ahmad Babba.