Senate Plots Ali Ndume’s Suspension
- 28/03/2017 02:50:00
- 8
- 0
By Ismail Mudashir
There is an ongoing plot in the Senate to suspend former majority leader, Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) over his motion that led to investigation against Senate President Bukola Saraki and Senator Dino Melaye (APC, Kogi West), Daily Trust has gathered.
Ndume who was removed as Senate Leader in January, raised a point of order last week notifying the Senate of media reports alleging that the Senate was on vengeance against the Customs Comptroller-General, Hamid Ali over a seized SUV car allegedly belonging to Saraki.
He also said that there were reports that Senator Melaye possesses a fake Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria academic certificate.
It was gathered that as a result of the allegations, Senators are plotting to send Ndume away from the Senate.
A Senator who spoke to our correspondent said it would be difficult for Ndume to survive the plot. “We are not happy with him at all. He is on self destruction and it is the wish of many of us that he should be suspended,” a Senator said.
Another Senator said with the revelations at the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Ndume is on the verge of being suspended. “All the allegations he raised turned out to be false. There is no need for collation of signatures. It is just a voice vote that is required. His would be worse than that of Abdulmumini Jibrin (suspended at the House last year),” he said.
Ndume, when contacted said he was aware of the plot to suspend him but that he is not perturbed saying “I’m aware of it but I’m not worried. Even when they were plotting to remove me as Senate Leader, I knew it but I wasn’t worried.”
When he appeared before the committee, Vice chancellor of the ABU, Professor Ibrahim Garba confirmed that Melaye graduated from ABU in year 2000.
“ From the records of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria , Senator Dino Melaye who was at that time named Daniel Jonah Melaye graduated with a third class degree of the Bachelors of Arts in Geography in the year 2000. And by this he is a graduate of the university,” he said.
Ndume while speaking when appeared before the committee said he raised issues on the floor in order to protect the integrity of the Senate.
“I raised a point of order. It is not personal, if there is anything that border on the integrity. Here we are that it has been proved beyond reasonable doubt that Melaye is a graduate,” he said.
On Saraki, he said, he raised the issue in order to protect the integrity of the Senate.
About Article Author
He is extremely motivated, organized and disciplined. Nick has have over 6+ years experience with web content management, administrative duties, Excel, Microsoft software, Quick books, Customer Service, as well as email management, internet research and data entry. He is committed to producing top-notch, quality work, which is his driving force.View More Articles
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- DIY: Prepare African Black Soap With Shea Butter
- Will RCCG Ever Remain The Same? Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Retirement
- Breaking: Cultists On Rampage,15 Feared Dead In Rivers
- TOUCHING! Meet The 'Okada Man' Who Has No Fingers On His Hands (Photos)
- SAD!Pregnant Woman Dies, Daughter Husband Injured In Car Crash
- Fatal Accident Along Benin Highway Leaves 20 Dead (Photos)
- Ghastly Accident At Ikeja-Along This Morning (Photo)
- SAD! Naked Corpses Of Rape Victims Dumped In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Photos)
- Top 5 Deadliest Bank Robberies Across Nigeria In 2015 (Photos)
- Notorious Armed Robbers Police Arrested In Port Harcourt (Photo)
- SAD: Vehicle Crushes 4 Year Old Girl In Mother’s Shop In Lagos
- Cult Members Kill 2 Traders Over Toll
- Ooni of Ife’s Coronation Ceremony Begins (Photos)
- Prostitution In Nigeria: 3500 Male Sex Workers Discovered In Abuja
- Deplorable State Of Nigerians Deported From The UK
- Murtala Muhammed’s Uncle, Magajin Garin Kano, Dies At 98
- Funny! Driver Fakes Own Death To Evade Fine In Calabar (Photo)
- Little Girl, Kehinde Adebiyi Suffering From Cancer Needs Your Help
- Port Harcourt As Residents Dig Up Frozen Chicken Buried By Custom Officials
- Wickedness! New-Born Baby Found In A Bush In Ilorin (Graphic Photos)
- Police Shoots Bus Driver Dead At FESTAC/Mile 2 Road, Lagos (Video)
- I Have Forgiven My Critics - Ooni Of Ife-Elect, Adeyeye Ogunwusi
- Student Shot Dead By Alleged Cultists At Imo State University Yesterday
- Woman Gives Birth To A 'Mystery Baby' In Lagos (Photos)
- Touching! One Legged Man Washing A Car While Balancing On A Stick (Video)
- OMG! See The Long Snake Found In A Nigerian Student's Locker (Photos)
- Military Pilot Who Died In Yola Plane Crash Buried (Photos)
- Alarming! Number Of People Boko Haram Has Abducted Since 2012
- Amazing! Ogun State Government To Pay All Medical Bills Of Cancer Patients In the State
- Horrible! Car Rams Into Trailer In Kwara State (Photos)
- Fatal Accident Along Abuja Expressway, Passengers Feared Dead (Photos)
- Caught In The Act! See What A Soldier Did To A Civilian At Oshodi Area Of Lagos (Photos)
- Kuje Bombings: The Day After The Bomb Blast
- Local Community Traditional Deity Tree Kills 3 In Enugu
- Floods Wash Snakes Into Plateau Community
- Sad! Gunmen Kill Bricklayer Working To Pay For Father’s Treatment
- OMG!! Woman Borrows Twins To Defraud Ex-Commissioner
- Shocking!! I Raped 11 Year Old Girl Purely For Money Rituals - Baba Mohammed
- 54 Commercial S3x Workers And 56 Patronizers Arrested In Calabar Hotel
- La Casera Fires Hundreds Of Workers And Shuts Down Operations