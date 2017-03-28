Home | Headlines | Senate Plots Ali Ndume’s Suspension

By Ismail Mudashir

There is an ongoing plot in the Senate to suspend former majority leader, Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) over his motion that led to investigation against Senate President Bukola Saraki and Senator Dino Melaye (APC, Kogi West), Daily Trust has gathered.

Ndume who was removed as Senate Leader in January, raised a point of order last week notifying the Senate of media reports alleging that the Senate was on vengeance against the Customs Comptroller-General, Hamid Ali over a seized SUV car allegedly belonging to Saraki.

He also said that there were reports that Senator Melaye possesses a fake Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria academic certificate.

It was gathered that as a result of the allegations, Senators are plotting to send Ndume away from the Senate.

A Senator who spoke to our correspondent said it would be difficult for Ndume to survive the plot. “We are not happy with him at all. He is on self destruction and it is the wish of many of us that he should be suspended,” a Senator said.

Another Senator said with the revelations at the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Ndume is on the verge of being suspended. “All the allegations he raised turned out to be false. There is no need for collation of signatures. It is just a voice vote that is required. His would be worse than that of Abdulmumini Jibrin (suspended at the House last year),” he said.

Ndume, when contacted said he was aware of the plot to suspend him but that he is not perturbed saying “I’m aware of it but I’m not worried. Even when they were plotting to remove me as Senate Leader, I knew it but I wasn’t worried.”

When he appeared before the committee, Vice chancellor of the ABU, Professor Ibrahim Garba confirmed that Melaye graduated from ABU in year 2000.

“ From the records of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria , Senator Dino Melaye who was at that time named Daniel Jonah Melaye graduated with a third class degree of the Bachelors of Arts in Geography in the year 2000. And by this he is a graduate of the university,” he said.

Ndume while speaking when appeared before the committee said he raised issues on the floor in order to protect the integrity of the Senate.

“I raised a point of order. It is not personal, if there is anything that border on the integrity. Here we are that it has been proved beyond reasonable doubt that Melaye is a graduate,” he said.

On Saraki, he said, he raised the issue in order to protect the integrity of the Senate.