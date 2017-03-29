Home | Headlines | Breaking News: Peace Corps Boss Akoh Knocked With 90 Counts Including Money Laundering

The federal government has reportedly arraigned the national commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, Dickson Akoh, before a Federal High Court siting in Abuja. Daily Trust reports that Akoh and the incorporated trustees of Peace Corps of Nigeria (ITPCN) were were slammed with 90 counts.

onlinenigeria.com learnt that they were alleged to have laundered an aggregate sum of N3.5 billion obtained from extortion in April, 2016. The report further said the prosecution claimed that the defendants operated as a non-profit making organisation but unlawfully engaged in the business of providing security services under a recruitment scheme comprising of quasi-military training without approval.

He was alleged to have obtained huge sums of money by false pretence while laundering the proceeds of extortion from unsuspecting citizens of the country from the ITPCN account to his personal account. Hepleaded not guilty to all the charges.