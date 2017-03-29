Finally Dogara Talks On Tension Between Senate And Hameed Ali
- 29/03/2017 07:14:00
- 4
- 0
- The tension between Hameed Ali, the comptroller-general of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) and the country's Senate has lingered for days
- Yakubu Dogara spoke when he hosted some newspapeer editors in his office at the National Assembly
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has finally spoken concerning the tension that has grown between Hameed Ali, the comptroller-general of the Nigerian Customs Service, and the Senate.
Dogara said the crisis is nothing other than a mere distraction as the uniform is not supposed to be the main issue.
Buhari forwards names of two ministerial nominees to the Senate Premium Times reports that the speaker said this while he hosted newspaper editors in his office in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2017 Ccording to him, the main issue has to do with ‘delivery’ giving the impression that Ali’s performance in office should be the focus.
onlinenigeria.com reports that Ali was disgraced at the Senate recently for not wearing the uniform of the customs service. The legislators asked him to return on a second allotted date with the uniform.
Rather than appear before the senators however, Ali said he was held back by a suit filed by a Nigerian lawyer and had been advised to that effect by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Malami Abubakar.
“I can’t speak for the House; the House will have to speak for itself through a resolution of the House. “I cannot pre-judge what the outcome of the debate will be,” he said urging Nigerians to focus more on what the law states concerning wearing of uniforms. Meanwhile, Nigerians are speaking on the possibility of a woman becoming the country's president. Watch the video here:
