Home | Headlines | Breaking News: Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail
Finally Dogara Talks On Tension Between Senate And Hameed Ali
Who Is The Minister of Education In Nigeria?

Breaking News: Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail



Ken Wright
  • 30/03/2017 13:25:00
  • 8
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Breaking News: Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail Kemi Olunloyo

A Magistrates’ court in Port Harcourt, today granted bail to popular blogger, Kemi Omolulu Olunloyo, and Samuel Walson, publisher of a local tabloid in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The two publishers are facing four count charges of publishing defamatory and malicious story against the General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie.

Chief Magistrate, Alatuwo Elkanah Fubara, in his ruling granted the two accused media practitioners bail in the sum of two hundred thousand Naira with credible sureties who reside in Port Harcourt.

The court also struck out one of the charges on cyber crime against Kemi Omolulu Olunloyo for lack of jurisdiction to try the matter.

The matter has been adjourned to May 4 for hearing.


view more articles

About Article Author

Ken Wright
Ken Wright

He is extremely motivated, organized and disciplined. Nick has have over 6+ years experience with web content management, administrative duties, Excel, Microsoft software, Quick books, Customer Service, as well as email management, internet research and data entry. He is committed to producing top-notch, quality work, which is his driving force.

View More Articles

Related Article

Woman Dumps Her Baby On The Street After Being Told by Pastor That She's A Snake

Woman Dumps Her Baby On The Street After Being Told by Pastor That She's A Snake

British Government Expose Nigerian Property Owners And Their Lavish Mansions (See Details)

British Government Expose Nigerian Property Owners And Their Lavish Mansions (See Details)

BIG EXPOSE! Woman Expose How Deputy Senate President Allegedly Bought Cars And Flat For Girl Lover In London

BIG EXPOSE! Woman Expose How Deputy Senate President Allegedly Bought Cars And Flat For Girl Lover In London

Latest Nigeria News