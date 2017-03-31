List Of Roads To Be Constructed In 2017 Budget
...
The categories are from priority ONE to FOUR...
PRIORITY ONE
The projects under Priority 1, are termed as "national priority projects", are projects on critical economic routes on the federal road network.
These are highly trafficked North-South, East-West routes used for the distribution of goods and services across the country and major river-crossing bridges. The sum of N150,470,553,292, which represents 62.22 per cent, is proposed to execute national priority 1 projects in 2017...These are;
1) Construction of Second Niger Bridge
2) Construction of the dual carriageway of Abuja-Abaji-Lokoja (Sections I-IV) in FCT/Kogi State
3) Construction of the Kano-Maiduguri dual carriage Road (Sections I-V) in Kano/Bauchi/Yobe/Borno states
4) Rehabilitation of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway (Sections I-IV) in Enugu/Abia/Rivers states
5) Rehabilitation/reconstruction of the Lagos-Shagamu-Ibadan Expressway in Lagos/Oyo states
6) Construction of Loko-Oweto Bridge in Nasarawa/Benue states
7) Reconstruction of outstanding sections of Benin-Ofosu-Ore-Sagamu Road in Edo/Ondo/Ogun states
cool Rehabilitation of Odukpani-Itu-Ikot Ekpene Road section I: Odukpani-Itu Bridgehead
9) Rehabilitation of Ilorin-J’ebba-Mokwa Road
PRIORITY TWO
On the list of projects given second priority, are projects being executed along the branch routes from the critical economic routes on the federal road network...
...These roads serve as links between the major routes and agricultural producing hubs, factories and mining deposits for the evacuation of agricultural produce, manufactured goods and raw materials to markets and ports across the country. The sum of N43,143,299,357, which represents 17.84 per cent, is proposed to execute National Priority 2 projects in 2017...These are;
1) Dualisation of Sapele-Ewu Road in Delta/Edo states
2) Dualisation of Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Road in Lagos/Ogun states
3) Rehabilitation of Hadejia-Nguru-Gashua-Bayamari road in Jigawa/Yobe states
4) Rehabilitation of Ilorin-Kabba-Obajana Road in Kwara/Kogi states.
5) Rehabilitation of Yola-Mubi Road
6) Rehabilitation of Owerri-Umuahia Road in Imo/Abia states
7) Dualisation of Yenegwe Road Junction-Kolo-Otuoke-Bayelsa Palm in Bayelsa State
cool Rehabilitation of Damaturu-Biu Road Borno
PRIORITY THREE
These projects are specifically targeted at routes leading to the nation’s refineries, petroleum depots, major ports and mineral producing areas in the country to ease the movement of petroleum products and imported goods from the ports and depots to other parts of the country.
The sum of N25,508,708,266, which represents 10.55 per cent, was proposed to execute national priority 3 projects in 2017...Some of the projects are;
1) Rehabilitation of Apapa-Oshodi Expressway in Lagos Phase I & II
2) Dualisation of Suleja-Minna Road
3) Construction of Bodo-Bonny Road with a bridge across the Opobo channel in Rivers State
4) Access road to Apapa/Tin Can Port, NNPC Depot (Atlas Cove) to Mile 2
5) The construction of Agaie-Katcha-Baro Road
PRIORITY FOUR
Roads given priority 4 are those in key agricultural states producing cash crops like yam, rice, maize, cassava, fruits, etc.
The objective is to boost the production of these crops and ease their movement to markets. This is to enhance food sufficiency in the country and minimize losses.
N8.9bn which represents 3.68 per cent, is proposed to construct and rehabilitate roads in this category...Such projects include;
1) The rehabilitation of Sokoto-TambuwaI-Jega-Kontagora-Makera in Sokoto/Kebbi states
2) Rehabilitation of Otukpo-9th Mile-Enugu-Port Harcourt dual carriageway in Benue/Enugu states
3) Rehabilitation of Abakaliki-Afikpo Road in Ebonyi State;
4) Rehabilitation of Akure-Ondo Road in Ondo State
5) Rehabilitation of Aba-Azumini-Opobo Road (Aba-Azumini section) in Abia State
6) Rehabilitation of Wukari-Mutum Biyu-Jalingo-Numan Road Section I: Wukari-Mutum Biyu Road in Taraba State.
