Help Me Choose Between These Two Job Offers

Please my fellow Nairalanders, advice me accordingly.

I am a Batch A Corp member passing out soon. All these while I've been applying for jobs I saw here and on other platforms but my efforts have not yielded much fruits though I'm still hopeful.

However, I have two options I'm currently considering. One is that my PPA (a private secondary school) is willing to retain me for #22k per month with accommodation and secondly I have a job offer with an Indian company to work as a quality control officer for #25k/month.

Now my confusion is that though the Indian company is in my field but their working conditions are terrible. It entails that I work 7am-6pm, Monday -Saturday and live within the factory premises which means no visitors or free movement. But the school offers me time (I'll work 7:30am-3pm, Mon-Fri, free weekend midterm break and holiday) and freedom in case I want to improve myself in other areas.

Now should I choose the Indian company for the sake of experience or the school for the sake of time and freedom it offers?

Finally I studied food science and technology with additional qualifications in Project Management and HSE. I'm open for other job options