Breaking News: Terrorist Attacks St Petersburg Train Station , Leaves 10 Dead And 50 Injured

  03/04/2017
A “shrapnel filled-device’ has exploded on a train in the Metro Network in the city of St Petersburg, Russia leading to the death of 10 people while 50 others have been confirmed injured. According to reports on New Telegraph, the incident happened today, Monday, April 3 when President Vladimir Putin was supposed to be visiting the city.


CNN reports that the unidentified explosive device was suspected to have been planted in a briefcase by a man who later changed carriage blowing off the carriage door.

Injured people on the ground while people attend to them after the blast 


