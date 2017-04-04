Home | Headlines | BIG EXPOSE! Woman Expose How Deputy Senate President Allegedly Bought Cars And Flat For Girl Lover In London

A lady who has pleaded to remain anonymous, has claimed that Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has recently bought his mistress two cars and got her a flat in London. According to SaharaReporters, the lawmaker purchased two BMWs (model is not named) for his mistress. Efforts by onlinenigeria.com to reach the Senator for his recoments regarding the issue proved abortive at the time of publishing this present report.

The emerging report is coming at a time when a wave of adultery scandals is rocking the nation. Nigerians are yet to hear the last of the scandal in which a certain Stephanie Otobo says she had an amoral affair with fire brand cleric, Apostle Suleman. Stephanie Otobo recently released more photos and video to back her claims. From all indications, the Canadian singer who accused the founder of Omega Fire Ministry, is not done yet. She came out with a new evidence to drive home her allegations against Apostle Suleman. onlinenigeria.com got hold of what she claims is the alleged original screen of her numerous Facetime chat with the Apostle.

The face time in question is said to have happened on October 19, 2016, at 5.26pm according to the time-stamp on the phone.