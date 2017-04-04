BIG EXPOSE! Woman Expose How Deputy Senate President Allegedly Bought Cars And Flat For Girl Lover In London
- 04/04/2017 05:29:00
- 1
- 0
A lady who has pleaded to remain anonymous, has claimed that Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has recently bought his mistress two cars and got her a flat in London. According to SaharaReporters, the lawmaker purchased two BMWs (model is not named) for his mistress. Efforts by onlinenigeria.com to reach the Senator for his recoments regarding the issue proved abortive at the time of publishing this present report.
The emerging report is coming at a time when a wave of adultery scandals is rocking the nation. Nigerians are yet to hear the last of the scandal in which a certain Stephanie Otobo says she had an amoral affair with fire brand cleric, Apostle Suleman. Stephanie Otobo recently released more photos and video to back her claims. From all indications, the Canadian singer who accused the founder of Omega Fire Ministry, is not done yet. She came out with a new evidence to drive home her allegations against Apostle Suleman. onlinenigeria.com got hold of what she claims is the alleged original screen of her numerous Facetime chat with the Apostle.
The face time in question is said to have happened on October 19, 2016, at 5.26pm according to the time-stamp on the phone.
About Article Author
He is extremely motivated, organized and disciplined. Nick has have over 6+ years experience with web content management, administrative duties, Excel, Microsoft software, Quick books, Customer Service, as well as email management, internet research and data entry. He is committed to producing top-notch, quality work, which is his driving force.View More Articles
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- DIY: Prepare African Black Soap With Shea Butter
- Will RCCG Ever Remain The Same? Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Retirement
- Breaking: Cultists On Rampage,15 Feared Dead In Rivers
- TOUCHING! Meet The 'Okada Man' Who Has No Fingers On His Hands (Photos)
- SAD!Pregnant Woman Dies, Daughter Husband Injured In Car Crash
- Fatal Accident Along Benin Highway Leaves 20 Dead (Photos)
- Ghastly Accident At Ikeja-Along This Morning (Photo)
- SAD! Naked Corpses Of Rape Victims Dumped In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Photos)
- Top 5 Deadliest Bank Robberies Across Nigeria In 2015 (Photos)
- Notorious Armed Robbers Police Arrested In Port Harcourt (Photo)
- SAD: Vehicle Crushes 4 Year Old Girl In Mother’s Shop In Lagos
- Cult Members Kill 2 Traders Over Toll
- Ooni of Ife’s Coronation Ceremony Begins (Photos)
- Prostitution In Nigeria: 3500 Male Sex Workers Discovered In Abuja
- Deplorable State Of Nigerians Deported From The UK
- Murtala Muhammed’s Uncle, Magajin Garin Kano, Dies At 98
- Funny! Driver Fakes Own Death To Evade Fine In Calabar (Photo)
- Little Girl, Kehinde Adebiyi Suffering From Cancer Needs Your Help
- Port Harcourt As Residents Dig Up Frozen Chicken Buried By Custom Officials
- Wickedness! New-Born Baby Found In A Bush In Ilorin (Graphic Photos)
- Police Shoots Bus Driver Dead At FESTAC/Mile 2 Road, Lagos (Video)
- I Have Forgiven My Critics - Ooni Of Ife-Elect, Adeyeye Ogunwusi
- Student Shot Dead By Alleged Cultists At Imo State University Yesterday
- Woman Gives Birth To A 'Mystery Baby' In Lagos (Photos)
- Touching! One Legged Man Washing A Car While Balancing On A Stick (Video)
- OMG! See The Long Snake Found In A Nigerian Student's Locker (Photos)
- Military Pilot Who Died In Yola Plane Crash Buried (Photos)
- Alarming! Number Of People Boko Haram Has Abducted Since 2012
- Amazing! Ogun State Government To Pay All Medical Bills Of Cancer Patients In the State
- Horrible! Car Rams Into Trailer In Kwara State (Photos)
- Fatal Accident Along Abuja Expressway, Passengers Feared Dead (Photos)
- Caught In The Act! See What A Soldier Did To A Civilian At Oshodi Area Of Lagos (Photos)
- Kuje Bombings: The Day After The Bomb Blast
- Local Community Traditional Deity Tree Kills 3 In Enugu
- Floods Wash Snakes Into Plateau Community
- Sad! Gunmen Kill Bricklayer Working To Pay For Father’s Treatment
- OMG!! Woman Borrows Twins To Defraud Ex-Commissioner
- Shocking!! I Raped 11 Year Old Girl Purely For Money Rituals - Baba Mohammed
- 54 Commercial S3x Workers And 56 Patronizers Arrested In Calabar Hotel
- La Casera Fires Hundreds Of Workers And Shuts Down Operations