Woman Dumps Her Baby On The Street After Being Told by Pastor That She's A Snake

A woman identified as Amara Emeka dumped her baby in Sapele, Delta state, on Sunday after being told by a pastor that her baby was a snake and he needed N52,000 to conduct a deliverance on her.

According to Sapele Oghenek who shared the photos, the baby was found crying by the road side and was taken to a police station by residents before the mother later came to identify her.

The mother reportedly said that the pastor instilled fear of the child in her with the spiritual talk and she didn't have such huge amount to give him for prayers, that's why she dumped the baby.