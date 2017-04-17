Home | Headlines | Buhari's Absence At FEC Meeting Raises More On Health Issues

President Muhammadu Buhari's absence from Wednesday, April 12 weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja caused a stir within and outside government circles. According to Thisday, the president's absence reawakened speculations about his health and capacity to run the country.

The rumor mill went on overdrive with many speculating why the president missed the crucial meeting owing to his recent health challenges.

NAIJ.com reported that Vice-President Professor Yemi Osinbajo presided over the meeting to the amazement of most of the government officials present, as there was no previous notice given concerning the president's non-attendance. This is the first time Buhari would be absent from the FEC meeting since March 10 when he returned from London where he spent weeks on medical vacation.

Speaking to journalists on the issue, the minister of information Lai Mohammed said the president is hale and hearty.

Mohammed also said that the president's absence is not an indication that he is not working.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have been reacting to the president's absence at the meeting.