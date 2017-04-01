Home | Headlines | List Of 40 Most Religious Countries In The World (Nigeria Is Shocking)

Is Nigeria the most religious country in the world? Many will say yes, because Nigerians are a deeply religious people. However, the Pew Research Center has produced data that shows that the most religious people are Ethiopians. The data which was published in the 2015 Global Attitudes survey is shown in the chart below, which proves that 98% of Ethiopians consider religion a very important part of who they are. Below is the chart:

According to the survey, Ethiopians said that the Ethiopian Orthodox Church was a very important part of who they are. Senegal, follows in second place. Other nations where more than nine in 10 people feel strongly about religion include Indonesia, Pakistan and Burkina Faso. It is clear that religion is more important in developing nations than in the developed ones. The United States seems to be an exception to this as over 50% said religion was important to them.

In many of the world’s economic powerhouses, the number of people who consider religion important is around 20% or less. For example, in the United Kingdom and Germany only around one in five people said religion was very important in their lives. Meanwhile, on the religious scene in Nigeria, there is more trouble for founder of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman, as his alleged estranged mistress released her bank's statement of account.

