Transparency International: Nigerians Are Sad Over Saraki's Victory At CCT

The Transparency International (Nigeria), has described the acquittal of Senate President, Bukola Saraki at the CCT as a sad day for the nation’s anti-corruption war.

It said the victory of the senate president was a calculated attempt to downplay the anti-corruption fight in Nigeria.

The Head of the Nigeria chapter of TI, Auwal Musa-Rafsanjani said that what transpired at the CCT was a clear indication that Nigeria’s corrupt elite were united and will stop at nothing to circumvent the system.

Musa-Rafsanjani in a statement stated, that, “It is another sad day for the anti-corruption fight in Nigeria. I think Nigerians are sad that this has happened. It just goes to show that Nigeria’s corrupt elite are united.

“To take advantage of the system is their thing; they will continue to connive against the Nigerian people. They have no regard for ethno-religious or party affiliation, the corrupt Nigerian elite are united in perpetuating violence and plundering our resources to perpetuate themselves in power.

“You can see how they were celebrating this kangaroo verdict, which is a calculated attempt to demoralise the anti-corruption community in Nigeria’s attempt to fight corruption.

“Even those people like (Col. Sambo) Dasuki (retd,) and all those who helped themselves to our collective patrimony during the President Jonathan era, who are standing trial for corruption, may be set free by this judiciary, but we must never give up. We must continue to fight until we rid this nation of the traces of corruption.”

Meanwhile, Human rights activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) has lauded the acquittal of Senate President Bukola Saraki by the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

