Fani-Kayode: MKO Abiola Was Killed With 'Abuja Tea' (Video)

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed what he believes killed the acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election, Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola. Femi says, he believes Abiola was murdered.

He said this while speaking on the incidents that trailed the election and subsequent imprisonment of Abiola.

Abiola, who was incarcerated after declaring himself president, died in custody on July 7, 1998 in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

In a video, Fani-Kayode insisted that the military government in power at that period murdered him.

Fani-Kayode also described MKO Abiola and his wife, Kudirat as true heroes and martyrs of democracy.

