Nigeria's Problems Bigger Than One Person Says Jonathan



Goodluck Jonathan
 
Immediate past President, Goodluck Jonathan has admitted that the problem of Nigeria is bigger than one man to handle.

He said accusations and counter-accusation by opinion leaders would take the nation nowhere, stressing that there was need for Nigerians to put all hands on deck to push the nation forward.

Jonathan made this known through the former Secretary to the Federal Government, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, at the 5th Memorial Lecture of late Professor Celestine O. E. Onwuliri, at Nnarambia Mbaise on Friday.

Celestine Onwuliri was among the over one hundred people, who lost their lives on Sunday, 3rd June, 2012, when a McDonnell Douglas MD-83 aircraft crashed in Lagos.

‘’People have said a lot of things about the problems of Nigeria. There is no point joining issues with anybody, but all I can say is that no one person can solve the nation’s problems,” Jonathan said.

In his speech, the former Imo State Governor, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, lamented that the fellow who flew the ill-fated Dana Airline that claimed the life of Professor Celestine Onwuliri and other Nigerians, was not certified as a pilot.


