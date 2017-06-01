Osinbajo To Inaugurate Made-in-Nigeria Brands Carnival
- 4 hours 4 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Project Coordinator of Nigerian Brands Carnival organising committee, Mr. Adegboyega Ojuolape, announced this at a media briefing in Abuja on Friday.
He explained that over 295,000 patrons would attend the week-long event scheduled to commence on October 23, 2017, with a charity soccer match. According to him, the event is coming against the backdrop of the need for Nigerians to begin to celebrate, patronise and connect their economic prosperity to that of the success of Nigerian brands.
Ojuolape said, “If Nigeria is to succeed as a country and occupy a place of pride in the comity of nations, citizens must begin to find a way to consume most of the products and services that are produced locally.
“The Nigerian Brands Carnival is coming against the backdrop of the recent economic recession which saw the purchasing power of Nigerians drop drastically due primarily to the high demand for foreign exchange determined products and services from countries other than Nigeria, following the free fall of the Naira against other international currencies.
“As private sector players, we have seen the need to support the efforts of government in its quest to get citizens to patronise Nigerian products and services.”
The coordinator charged the Federal Government to lead by example by ensuring that Nigerian-made goods and services are given the pride of place during state and other functions.
He stressed that others would take a cue when they see that foreign products do not take the shine where there are Nigerian alternatives.
In response to a question on the issue of quality, Ojuolape said the whole essence of the carnival is to present to Nigerians the fact that the country has come of age in terms of the quality and packaging of its locally made products.
He said an increasing number of Nigerian products and services are beginning to hold their own against the foreign competition in terms of quality, while noting that the nation and its entrepreneurs stand to benefit more when over 180 million citizens patronise them.
He expressed optimism that the nation was set for greater heights despite its lack of adequate power supply and other challenges. He, however, noted that despite the challenges, so many local and foreign investors were reaping bountifully from the business decisions they had taken years ago.
The event is also expected to feature local music, cultural displays, dance, drama, comedy exhibitions, as well as interactions between inventors, manufacturers and end users.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Headlines
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- DIY: Prepare African Black Soap With Shea Butter
- Breaking: Cultists On Rampage,15 Feared Dead In Rivers
- TOUCHING! Meet The 'Okada Man' Who Has No Fingers On His Hands (Photos)
- SAD!Pregnant Woman Dies, Daughter Husband Injured In Car Crash
- Fatal Accident Along Benin Highway Leaves 20 Dead (Photos)
- Ghastly Accident At Ikeja-Along This Morning (Photo)
- SAD! Naked Corpses Of Rape Victims Dumped In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Photos)
- Top 5 Deadliest Bank Robberies Across Nigeria In 2015 (Photos)
- Notorious Armed Robbers Police Arrested In Port Harcourt (Photo)
- SAD: Vehicle Crushes 4 Year Old Girl In Mother’s Shop In Lagos
- Cult Members Kill 2 Traders Over Toll
- Ooni of Ife’s Coronation Ceremony Begins (Photos)
- Prostitution In Nigeria: 3500 Male Sex Workers Discovered In Abuja
- Deplorable State Of Nigerians Deported From The UK
- Murtala Muhammed’s Uncle, Magajin Garin Kano, Dies At 98
- Funny! Driver Fakes Own Death To Evade Fine In Calabar (Photo)
- Little Girl, Kehinde Adebiyi Suffering From Cancer Needs Your Help
- Port Harcourt As Residents Dig Up Frozen Chicken Buried By Custom Officials
- Wickedness! New-Born Baby Found In A Bush In Ilorin (Graphic Photos)
- Police Shoots Bus Driver Dead At FESTAC/Mile 2 Road, Lagos (Video)
- I Have Forgiven My Critics - Ooni Of Ife-Elect, Adeyeye Ogunwusi
- Student Shot Dead By Alleged Cultists At Imo State University Yesterday
- Woman Gives Birth To A 'Mystery Baby' In Lagos (Photos)
- Touching! One Legged Man Washing A Car While Balancing On A Stick (Video)
- OMG! See The Long Snake Found In A Nigerian Student's Locker (Photos)
- Military Pilot Who Died In Yola Plane Crash Buried (Photos)
- Alarming! Number Of People Boko Haram Has Abducted Since 2012
- Amazing! Ogun State Government To Pay All Medical Bills Of Cancer Patients In the State
- Horrible! Car Rams Into Trailer In Kwara State (Photos)
- Fatal Accident Along Abuja Expressway, Passengers Feared Dead (Photos)
- Caught In The Act! See What A Soldier Did To A Civilian At Oshodi Area Of Lagos (Photos)
- Kuje Bombings: The Day After The Bomb Blast
- Local Community Traditional Deity Tree Kills 3 In Enugu
- Floods Wash Snakes Into Plateau Community
- Sad! Gunmen Kill Bricklayer Working To Pay For Father’s Treatment
- OMG!! Woman Borrows Twins To Defraud Ex-Commissioner
- Shocking!! I Raped 11 Year Old Girl Purely For Money Rituals - Baba Mohammed
- 54 Commercial S3x Workers And 56 Patronizers Arrested In Calabar Hotel
- La Casera Fires Hundreds Of Workers And Shuts Down Operations
- Governor Rochas Okorocha Exposed, See Shocking Images