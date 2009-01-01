Senator Shehu Sani Reveals 10 Threats To Nigeria's Progress, Unity (LIST)
- The Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District Shehu Sani on Monday, June 19, listed all the factors mitigating against Nigeria's progress and unity
- Sani said the slow death of patriotic spirit among Nigerians is evident in the indifference to Independence Day Celebrations
- He also decried the negligence of institutions like the National Youth Service Corps which were established to promote national unity
Below are the 10 factor listed by Shehu Sani on Nigeria's unity and progress:
1.Dependence on one major source of revenue from a section of a country, which logically profiles and categorizes other sections as parasitic.
2. Fading memory of the tragedy of secession and war: Lost lessons of history.
3. Manipulation of sectional, religious and ethnic sentiments and sensibilities of Nigerians by the political class.
4. The slow death of the nationalistic and patriotic spirit in the hearts and minds of Nigerians, evidenced with the perennial indifference to October 1st Independence Day celebrations.
5. A succession of failed governments, economic paralyses and widening gulf between the have and the have nots.
6. The rise of a new restive and angry generation without value for, interest in or sense of history.
7. Retention of a national political and socio economic culture which emphasises on sharing of national cake as against the baking of national cake. A bogus federal structure of largesse.
8. Deliberate or negligent suffocation of institutions established to promote national unity e.g. NYSC, Federal Government Colleges, etc.
9. Narcissistic and forlorn ideas and fantasy of chauvinists and ethnic champions dreaming of carving out mini nations along tribal lines.
10. Inequities of a pyramid economic structure; a rich few over a poor many.
